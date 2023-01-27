U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230127-N-PG545-1062, Ponce, Puerto Rico (Jan. 27, 2023) Members of the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers pose for a photo with audience members after a concert at Plaza del Caribe in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023
Location: PONCE, PR