230127-N-PG545-1007, Ponce, Puerto Rico (Jan. 27, 2023) Musician 1st Class David Agee from Hilton Head, South Carolina, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Plaza del Caribe in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 7606979 VIRIN: 230127-N-PQ545-1007 Resolution: 4081x2724 Size: 2.29 MB Location: PONCE, PR, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.