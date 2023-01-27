Team PSAB gives 'max effort' during squat challenge event

U.S. Army Spc. Haakeem Harris, assigned to the 12th Missile Defense Battery, participates in the Max Effort Squat Challenge event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2023. Harris won first place in the competition, with the heaviest squat of 715 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

