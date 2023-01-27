Team PSAB gives 'max effort' during squat challenge event

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rose O’Houlahan, assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, participates in the Max Effort Squat Challenge event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2023. The event had members of Team PSAB cheering each other on, while pushing themselves to their weight limits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

