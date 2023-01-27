Team PSAB gives 'max effort' during squat challenge event

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Elizabeth Gregory, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment, participates in the Max Effort Squat Challenge event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2023. The event had members of Team PSAB cheering each other on, while pushing themselves to their weight limits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

