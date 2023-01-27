Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team PSAB gives 'max effort' during squat challenge event [Image 6 of 12]

    Team PSAB gives 'max effort' during squat challenge event

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Darwin Fernandez, right, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment, participates in the Max Effort Squat Challenge event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2023. The event had members of Team PSAB cheering each other on, while pushing themselves to their weight limits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    This work, Team PSAB gives 'max effort' during squat challenge event [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Fitness
    U.S. Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Max Effort Squat Challenge

