U.S. Air Force Capt. Briana Quintana, assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, participates in the Max Effort Squat Challenge event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2023. Harris won first place in her weight class, with the heaviest squat of 375 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2023 06:03 Photo ID: 7606915 VIRIN: 230127-F-UO935-1028 Resolution: 5481x3682 Size: 7.35 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team PSAB gives 'max effort' during squat challenge event [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.