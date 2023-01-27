Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paul Hamilton MK 45 Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5]

    Paul Hamilton MK 45 Gun Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230127-N-NH267-1459 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) fires a MK 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 05:26
    Photo ID: 7606909
    VIRIN: 230127-N-NH257-1459
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paul Hamilton MK 45 Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paul Hamilton Sailor Readies MK 38 Machine Gun
    Paul Hamilton MK 38 Gun Shoot
    Paul Hamilton MK 38 Gun Shoot
    Paul Hamilton MK 38 Gun Shoot
    Paul Hamilton MK 45 Gun Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5 inch
    Arleigh Burke
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    M45
    LWG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT