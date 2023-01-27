Paul Hamilton MK 45 Gun Shoot

230127-N-NH267-1459 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) fires a MK 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
