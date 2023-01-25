USS Shiloh (CG 67) Mark 46 Torpedo Movement

230125-N-NY362-3046 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Miguel Barajas, from Modesto, California, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Colton Canfield, from Pinson, Tennessee, secure a mark 46 torpedo to a bridge crane aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).

