230125-N-NY362-3038 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Miguel Barajas, from Modesto, California, right, and Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Colton Canfield, from Pinson, Tennessee, prepare to seat a mark 46 torpedo on a loading tray aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 03:39
|Photo ID:
|7606875
|VIRIN:
|230125-N-NY362-3038
|Resolution:
|6239x4130
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Mark 46 Torpedo Movement [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT