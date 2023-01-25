Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Mark 46 Torpedo Movement [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Mark 46 Torpedo Movement

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230125-N-NY362-3013 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Miguel Barajas, from Modesto, California, guides the movement of a mark-46 torpedo aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 03:39
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    USS Shiloh
    CG 67
    Sonar Technician
    Mark 46 Torpedo

