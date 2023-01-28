USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Casualty Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Cipriano Garcia, from San Antonio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) prepares to enter a space during a damage control drill in the ship’s mess decks, while sailing underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 28. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

