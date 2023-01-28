Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Casualty Drill [Image 10 of 10]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Casualty Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Cipriano Garcia, from San Antonio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) prepares to enter a space during a damage control drill in the ship’s mess decks, while sailing underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 28. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Casualty Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    firefighting
    USS America (LHA 6)
    USINDOPACOM

