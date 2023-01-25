Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10 [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10

    PHILIPPINES

    01.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    MACTAN, Philippines (Jan. 25, 2023) – Maj. Gen. Joannis Leonardi B. Dimaano, commander, Air Mobility Command, and Cmdr. Marc Hines, commanding officer of the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, shake hands during a meeting as part of a weeklong engagement promoting joint regional security and partnerships out of Mactan, Philippines. VP-10 is based in Jacksonville, Florida and is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Travis Goebel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 21:58
    Photo ID: 7606783
    VIRIN: 230125-N-FY142-0003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10
    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10
    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10
    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10
    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Partnership
    VP-10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT