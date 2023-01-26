A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing returns to Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, after participating in Juniper Oak 23.2. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 18:26 Photo ID: 7606613 VIRIN: 230125-F-XM048-1035 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.74 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JP 23.2 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Caleb Kimmell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.