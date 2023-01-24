Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JP 23.2 [Image 10 of 18]

    JP 23.2

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Kimmell 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing taxis down the runway in support of Juniper Oak 23.2 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Jan. 24, 2023. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 18:25
    Photo ID: 7606609
    VIRIN: 230124-F-XM048-1194
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.23 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JP 23.2 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Caleb Kimmell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2
    JP 23.2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Minot
    North Dakota
    Minot AFB
    5th Bomb Wing
    5th BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT