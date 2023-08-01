Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Space Control Squadron re-designated as 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron [Image 2 of 3]

    114th Space Control Squadron re-designated as 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, operate a satellite at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 8, 2023. The unit's federal mission is to deliver offensive counterspace and space situational awareness to rapidly achieve flexible and versatile effects in support of global and theater campaigns. They also provide mission-ready citizen-Airmen and equipment to Combatant Commanders in support of operations worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 14:16
    Photo ID: 7606063
    VIRIN: 230108-Z-BX441-1013
    Resolution: 7111x4741
    Size: 21.94 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
    This work, 114th Space Control Squadron re-designated as 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Guard&rsquo;s 114th Space Control Squadron redesignated as electromagnetic warfare squadron

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Unit Re-designation
    114th Space Control Squadron
    114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron

