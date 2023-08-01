Members of the 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, operate a satellite at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 8, 2023. The unit's federal mission is to deliver offensive counterspace and space situational awareness to rapidly achieve flexible and versatile effects in support of global and theater campaigns. They also provide mission-ready citizen-Airmen and equipment to Combatant Commanders in support of operations worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 14:16 Photo ID: 7606063 VIRIN: 230108-Z-BX441-1013 Resolution: 7111x4741 Size: 21.94 MB Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Space Control Squadron re-designated as 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.