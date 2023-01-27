Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts formal hearing on Spirit of Norfolk vessel fire [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard conducts formal hearing on Spirit of Norfolk vessel fire

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Capt. Ryan Nadeau, master of the Spirit of Norfolk, swears in before delivering his testimony during a formal hearing regarding the events of the Spirit of Norfolk vessel fire Jan. 27, 2023 in Virginia Beach, Va. For more information on the Coast Guard formal hearing please visit: https://www.atlanticarea.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/District-5/Coast-Guard-Formal-Investigation-Spirit-of-Norfolk/

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    SUFFOLK, VA, US 
