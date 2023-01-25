120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1

A gun team from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, set up a M119 howitzer during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 25, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

