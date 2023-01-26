724 EABS CE wrangles fuel tank

A crane prepares to load an empty tank onto a trailer for transportation to the Base Fuels yard at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 26, 2023. The tank can hold up to 15,000 gallons of fuel, allowing the base to store fuel for vehicle and aircraft use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

