    724 EABS CE wrangles fuel tank [Image 1 of 6]

    724 EABS CE wrangles fuel tank

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Alvarez, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight, removes a cable from the hook of a crane, which was used to lift an empty tank onto a flatbed trailer for transportation to the Base Fuels yard at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 26, 2023. The tank can hold up to 15,000 gallons of fuel, allowing the base to store fuel for vehicle and aircraft use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 10:19
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Africa
    POL
    CE
    Niger
    BaseFuels

