165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue

Three Tactical Control Party Airmen (TACP) from the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, enter an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, during exercise Sunshine Rescue Jan. 24, 2023. During this exercise, TACPs and Pararescue Airmen used advanced communication and command and control technologies interlinked with A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters to simulate warfighting in highly contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

Date Taken: 01.24.2023
Location: TOWNSEND BOMBING RANGE, GA, US
Photo by TSgt Caila Arahood