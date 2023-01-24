165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Control Party Airmen (TACP) from the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, awaits a radio call from an HH-60G Pave Hawk to be transported out of Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, after an overnight training operation during exercise Sunshine Rescue Jan. 24, 2023. The TACP worked on a sensing and effects team in a simulated austere environment to collect intelligence and report unique ground objects and threats to command and control via voice and digital communication platforms. Sunshine Rescue is a National Guard Bureau special focused event hosted by the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center that trains Airmen on leading-edge Combat Search and Rescue capabilities for next generation war fighting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

