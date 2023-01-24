Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue [Image 4 of 11]

    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue

    TOWNSEND BOMBING RANGE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Tactical Control Party Airmen (TACP) from the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, awaits a radio call from an HH-60G Pave Hawk to be transported out of Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, after an overnight training operation during exercise Sunshine Rescue Jan. 24, 2023. The TACP worked on a sensing and effects team in a simulated austere environment to collect intelligence and report unique ground objects and threats to command and control via voice and digital communication platforms. Sunshine Rescue is a National Guard Bureau special focused event hosted by the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center that trains Airmen on leading-edge Combat Search and Rescue capabilities for next generation war fighting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 10:16
    Photo ID: 7605254
    VIRIN: 230124-Z-PJ280-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: TOWNSEND BOMBING RANGE, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue
    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue
    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue
    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue
    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue
    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue
    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue
    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue
    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue
    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue
    165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Combat Search and Rescue
    ASOS
    Air Dominance Center
    Sunshine Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT