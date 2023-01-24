165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Control Party Airmen (TACP) from the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, awaits a radio call from an HH-60G Pave Hawk to be transported out of Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, after an overnight training operation during exercise Sunshine Rescue Jan. 24, 2023. The TACP worked on a sensing and effects team in a simulated austere environment to collect intelligence and report unique ground objects and threats to command and control via voice and digital communication platforms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

