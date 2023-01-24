165th ASOS supports Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Sunshine Rescue

U.S. Air Force Tactical Control Party Airmen (TACP) from the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, hike to a designated extraction point after an overnight training operation at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, during exercise Sunshine Rescue Jan. 24, 2023. The TACPs worked on a sensing and effects team in an austere environment to collect intelligence and report unique ground. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

Date Posted: 01.27.2023