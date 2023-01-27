Giancarlo Giardina, the maintenance supervisor from Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, poses for a photo in front of some U.S. Army Garrison Benelux snow removal equipment at Chièvres Air Base. Giardina and his small team of five personnel are responsible for the upkeep and maintenance on all the snow and ice removal vehicles and equipment at Chièvres Air Base to include snow sweepers, plows and 36-ton trucks with de-icing systems and cranes. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 07:57 Photo ID: 7605111 VIRIN: 230127-A-SM279-243 Resolution: 3423x2206 Size: 1.99 MB Location: CHIEVRES, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.