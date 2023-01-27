Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying [Image 2 of 2]

    LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Giancarlo Giardina, the maintenance supervisor from Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, poses for a photo in front of some U.S. Army Garrison Benelux snow removal equipment at Chièvres Air Base. Giardina and his small team of five personnel are responsible for the upkeep and maintenance on all the snow and ice removal vehicles and equipment at Chièvres Air Base to include snow sweepers, plows and 36-ton trucks with de-icing systems and cranes. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 07:57
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE 
