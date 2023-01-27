Giancarlo Giardina, the maintenance supervisor from Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, poses for a photo in front of some U.S. Army Garrison Benelux snow removal equipment at Chièvres Air Base. Giardina and his small team of five personnel are responsible for the upkeep and maintenance on all the snow and ice removal vehicles and equipment at Chièvres Air Base to include snow sweepers, plows and 36-ton trucks with de-icing systems and cranes. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 07:57
|Photo ID:
|7605111
|VIRIN:
|230127-A-SM279-243
|Resolution:
|3423x2206
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter
LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying
