Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying [Image 1 of 2]

    LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Giancarlo Giardina, the maintenance supervisor from Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, assists Joel Carpreau at the LRC Benelux paint booth. In addition to conducting annual services and repairs on more than 400 U.S. Army Garrison Benelux vehicles and equipment pieces, Giardina and his team are currently tasked with a special project repainting Army combat vehicles and equipment pieces from the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite from tan to OD Green. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 07:57
    Photo ID: 7605110
    VIRIN: 230127-A-SM279-197
    Resolution: 3910x2659
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying
    LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chi&egrave;vres air operations flying

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT