LRC Benelux maintenance supervisor leads team in keeping Chièvres air operations flying

Giancarlo Giardina, the maintenance supervisor from Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, assists Joel Carpreau at the LRC Benelux paint booth. In addition to conducting annual services and repairs on more than 400 U.S. Army Garrison Benelux vehicles and equipment pieces, Giardina and his team are currently tasked with a special project repainting Army combat vehicles and equipment pieces from the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite from tan to OD Green. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

