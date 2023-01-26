Jumping Together Out Of A Perfectly Good Airplane

An U.S. Air Force C-130, with U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian Army paratroopers with the Brigata Paracadutisti "Folgore", taxis down the runway at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 26, 2023. The 173rd AB (Sky Soldiers) is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. Forward-based in Italy and Germany, the Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen the Alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

