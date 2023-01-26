Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jumping Together Out Of A Perfectly Good Airplane

    ITALY

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    An U.S. Air Force C-130, with U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian Army paratroopers with the Brigata Paracadutisti "Folgore", taxis down the runway at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 26, 2023. The 173rd AB (Sky Soldiers) is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. Forward-based in Italy and Germany, the Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen the Alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Italy
    173rd AB
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

