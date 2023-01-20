Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners

U.S. Air Force Airmen and coalition partners are briefed on a simulated event before medical evacuation training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, and members from the U.S. Army and coalition forces partnered together for a real-world simulation on patient loading and unloading from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. The skillsets reinforced through this training enable the smooth transfer of injured personnel from the rotary wing aircraft that removes them from front line operations to a fixed-wing aircraft that will get them to specialty care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

