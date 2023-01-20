Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Myers, 405th Expeditionary Aeronautical Evacuation Squadron flight medic, explains how Airmen and coalition partners can load injured patients into the cargo bay of a C-130 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405th EAES and the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron partnered with the U.S. Army and coalition forces for medical evacuation training that evacuates and saves the lives of military members who are injured in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

