    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 19 of 20]

    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners

    KUWAIT

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Myers, 405th Expeditionary Aeronautical Evacuation Squadron flight medic, explains how Airmen and coalition partners can load injured patients into the cargo bay of a C-130 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405th EAES and the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron partnered with the U.S. Army and coalition forces for medical evacuation training that evacuates and saves the lives of military members who are injured in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 08:19
    Photo ID: 7605025
    VIRIN: 230120-F-IL807-0112
    Coalition
    Medics
    Training
    386 MDG
    ASAB

