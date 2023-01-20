Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners

A Canadian Army medic watches as a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter lands nearby at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, and members from the U.S. Army and coalition forces partnered together for a real-world simulation on patient loading and unloading from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. The training received will help save lives in the field, allowing for the rapid evacuation of soldiers to high end medical facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

