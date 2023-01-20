Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners

U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers, and Canadian and Norwegian coalition partners train on how to load and unload injured patients from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, and members from the U.S. Army and coalition forces partnered together for a real-world simulation on patient loading and unloading from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. This training helps ensure that patients receive the best treatment possible in the shortest amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

