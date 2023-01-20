U.S. Air Force Airmen practice loading an injured patient into a UH-60 Blackhawk at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, and members from the U.S. Army and coalition forces partnered together for a real-world simulation on patient loading and unloading from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. Proper loading of a patient ensures that patients are strapped down quickly and then flown to a fixed wing aircraft or a hospital in the shortest time possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 08:19 Photo ID: 7605021 VIRIN: 230120-F-IL807-0116 Resolution: 5583x3823 Size: 4.17 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.