    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 15 of 20]

    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners

    KUWAIT

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen practice loading an injured patient into a UH-60 Blackhawk at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, and members from the U.S. Army and coalition forces partnered together for a real-world simulation on patient loading and unloading from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. Proper loading of a patient ensures that patients are strapped down quickly and then flown to a fixed wing aircraft or a hospital in the shortest time possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    This work, Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coalition
    Medics
    Training
    UH-60
    386 MDG
    ASAB

