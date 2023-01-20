Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners

    KUWAIT

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter crew chief watches as Airman, Soldiers, and coalition partners train on how to load patients into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405 Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 386 Expeditionary Medical Squadron partnered with the U.S. Army and coalition forces to practice loading and unloading medical patients from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter onto a C-130J Super Hercules. This training helps ensure that patients receive the best treatment possible in the shortest amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 08:19
    This work, Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coalition
    Medics
    Training
    386 MDG
    ASAB

