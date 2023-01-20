A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter crew chief watches as Airman, Soldiers, and coalition partners train on how to load patients into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405 Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 386 Expeditionary Medical Squadron partnered with the U.S. Army and coalition forces to practice loading and unloading medical patients from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter onto a C-130J Super Hercules. This training helps ensure that patients receive the best treatment possible in the shortest amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 08:19 Photo ID: 7605019 VIRIN: 230120-F-IL807-0118 Resolution: 3213x3005 Size: 2.07 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.