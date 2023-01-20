A U.S Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter prepares to take off after a training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405 Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 386 Expeditionary Medical Squadron partnered with the U.S. Army and coalition forces to practice loading and unloading medical patients from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. The UH-60 is the current medium lift general purpose helicopter of the U.S. armed forces and is seen here with Red Cross symbols for medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 08:19 Photo ID: 7605018 VIRIN: 230120-F-IL807-0119 Resolution: 5465x2865 Size: 1.4 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.