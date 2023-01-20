Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 12 of 20]

    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners

    KUWAIT

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter prepares to take off after a training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405 Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 386 Expeditionary Medical Squadron partnered with the U.S. Army and coalition forces to practice loading and unloading medical patients from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. The UH-60 is the current medium lift general purpose helicopter of the U.S. armed forces and is seen here with Red Cross symbols for medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 08:19
    Photo ID: 7605018
    VIRIN: 230120-F-IL807-0119
    Resolution: 5465x2865
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners
    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    Medics
    Training
    UH-60
    386 MDG
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT