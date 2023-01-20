U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers, and Canadian and Norwegian coalition partners train on how to load and unload injured patients from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, and members from the U.S. Army and coalition forces partnered together for a real-world simulation on patient loading and unloading from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 08:19 Photo ID: 7605016 VIRIN: 230120-F-IL807-1005 Resolution: 4382x3893 Size: 3.84 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.