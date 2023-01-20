Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners [Image 8 of 20]

    Medical evacuation training brings together AASAB and coalition partners

    KUWAIT

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers, and Canadian and Norwegian coalition partners train on how to load and unload injured patients from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2023. The 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, and members from the U.S. Army and coalition forces partnered together for a real-world simulation on patient loading and unloading from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    TAGS

    Coalition
    Medics
    Training
    386 MDG
    ASAB

