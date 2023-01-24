230125-N-UI066-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

