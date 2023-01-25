Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 28 of 35]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chandler Ludke 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230125-N-UI066-1015 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Alexandra Carandang, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, wire brushes corrosion from the wheel housing inside an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 25, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 03:22
    Photo ID: 7604940
    VIRIN: 230125-N-UI066-1015
    Resolution: 2595x3893
    Size: 674.37 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 35 of 35], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

