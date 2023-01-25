Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

230125-N-IX644-1101 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) An MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise, led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

