    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 20 of 35]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230125-N-EL850-2010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) An F/A-18, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise, led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 03:23
    Photo ID: 7604932
    VIRIN: 230125-N-EL850-2010
    Resolution: 2755x1968
    Size: 961.6 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 35 of 35], by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

