Preparing to jump

Italian Army Lt. Col. Manuele Savio, chief of operations section assigned to 4th Alpini Regiment, left, explains mock door exercises to U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, in preparation for airborne operation, in caserma Duca, Verona, Italy, Jan. 25, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

