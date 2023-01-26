Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Jessica St. Cyr

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Jessica St. Cyr

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations Tech. Sgt. Jessica St. Cyr on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As COVID Response Medical Team lead, St. Cyr ensures health and wellbeing for 12,500 base community members by providing testing and guidance for COVID positive patients. She was instrumental in the reduction of COVID-19 Response Team and shortened unit rotation times, reducing resource requirements by half, and thereby saving 1,300 man-hours per month for forty-seven squadrons.


    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Tech. Sgt. Jessica St. Cyr!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 02:28
    Photo ID: 7604896
    VIRIN: 230126-F-DY012-0015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Jessica St. Cyr, by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Social Media
    Yokota
    Recognition
    Airlifter
    COVID Response Medical Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT