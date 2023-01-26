Congratulations Tech. Sgt. Jessica St. Cyr on being Airlifter of the Week!



As COVID Response Medical Team lead, St. Cyr ensures health and wellbeing for 12,500 base community members by providing testing and guidance for COVID positive patients. She was instrumental in the reduction of COVID-19 Response Team and shortened unit rotation times, reducing resource requirements by half, and thereby saving 1,300 man-hours per month for forty-seven squadrons.





Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Tech. Sgt. Jessica St. Cyr!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 02:28 Photo ID: 7604896 VIRIN: 230126-F-DY012-0015 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.26 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Jessica St. Cyr, by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.