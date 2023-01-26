CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 26, 2023) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7, tours the Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force Command shipyard in Chinhae, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Navy Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 22:20 Photo ID: 7604481 VIRIN: 230126-N-NZ442-1004 Resolution: 5352x3568 Size: 903 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 74 Visits Republic of Korea, Strengthening 70-Year Alliance [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Robert Reinheimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.