CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 26, 2023) Leadership from the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy and Commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74 pose for a photo before touring the attack submarine ROKS Dosan ahn Changho (SS-083) at ROK Navy Submarine Force Command (CSF) in Chinhae, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Navy Public Affairs)
CTF 74 Visits Republic of Korea, Strengthening 70-Year Alliance
