    CTF 74 Visits Republic of Korea, Strengthening 70-Year Alliance [Image 3 of 5]

    CTF 74 Visits Republic of Korea, Strengthening 70-Year Alliance

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Robert Reinheimer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 26, 2023) Leadership from the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy and Commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74 pose for a photo before touring the attack submarine ROKS Dosan ahn Changho (SS-083) at ROK Navy Submarine Force Command (CSF) in Chinhae, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Navy Public Affairs)

    KOREA
    NAVY
    ROK
    ALLIANCE
    SUBMARINE
    C7F
    CSG7
    SEIF

