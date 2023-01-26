CTF 74 Visits Republic of Korea, Strengthening 70-Year Alliance

CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 26, 2023) Leadership from the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy and Commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74 pose for a photo before touring the attack submarine ROKS Dosan ahn Changho (SS-083) at ROK Navy Submarine Force Command (CSF) in Chinhae, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Navy Public Affairs)

