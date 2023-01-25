CTF 74 Visits Republic of Korea, Strengthening 70-Year Alliance

CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 25, 2023) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7, left, greets Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Suyoul Lee, commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force, after arriving at Submarine Force Command (CSF) in Chinhae, Republic of Korea, Jan. 25. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Navy Public Affairs)

