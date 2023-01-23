Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Conducts Preservation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 23, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Ortiz, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), needle guns rust off the deck aboard the ship, Jan. 23, 2023. The U.S. Navy takes a methodical approach to preservation, synchronizing efforts with other maintenance requirements to ensure ships are ready and fully mission capable. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key
    systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    San Diego
    USS Essex
    dry dock
    needle gun
    preservation
    LHD 2

