SAN DIEGO (Jan. 23, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Ortiz, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), needle guns rust off the deck aboard the ship, Jan. 23, 2023. The U.S. Navy takes a methodical approach to preservation, synchronizing efforts with other maintenance requirements to ensure ships are ready and fully mission capable. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key

systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 17:22 Photo ID: 7604039 VIRIN: 230123-N-AH435-2056 Resolution: 1824x2736 Size: 1.1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Conducts Preservation, by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.