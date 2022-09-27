Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Daniel Reents checks a driver’s ID during sentry duty. NAS Patuxent River will adjust its gate hours and institute spike strips on Cuddihy Road Feb. 1, 2023.
NAS Patuxent River Announces New Gate Hours, Spike Strips Effective February 1, 2023
