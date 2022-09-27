Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Patuxent River Announces New Gate Hours, Spike Strips Effective February 1, 2023

    NAS Patuxent River Announces New Gate Hours, Spike Strips Effective February 1, 2023

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Daniel Reents checks a driver’s ID during sentry duty. NAS Patuxent River will adjust its gate hours and institute spike strips on Cuddihy Road Feb. 1, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 17:15
    Photo ID: 7604035
    VIRIN: 220927-N-JP566-737
    Resolution: 1280x914
    Size: 210.19 KB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Patuxent River Announces New Gate Hours, Spike Strips Effective February 1, 2023, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAS Patuxent River Announces New Gate Hours, Spike Strips Effective February 1, 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    NAS Patuxent River
    Gate Hours

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT