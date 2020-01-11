GALVESTON, Texas (Nov. 1, 2022) Andrew Cook, Operations Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, discusses aspects of the FY23 schedule for the district’s Operations and Maintenance Program during the 2022 Galveston District Dredging Meeting at the district headquarters today. The district hosted dredging industry professionals for the day-long meeting, which included topics and project discussions such as Galveston Extension, Freeport Harbor, Corpus Christi, Sabine Neches Waterway, Houston Ship Channel, Brazos Island Harbor, Coastal Texas, Operations and Maintenance, Upcoming Schedule, Dredging Equipment Capital Investment and GIS.

