    2022 Galveston District Dredging Meeting

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    GALVESTON, Texas (Nov. 1, 2022) Andrew Cook, Operations Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, discusses aspects of the FY23 schedule for the district’s Operations and Maintenance Program during the 2022 Galveston District Dredging Meeting at the district headquarters today. The district hosted dredging industry professionals for the day-long meeting, which included topics and project discussions such as Galveston Extension, Freeport Harbor, Corpus Christi, Sabine Neches Waterway, Houston Ship Channel, Brazos Island Harbor, Coastal Texas, Operations and Maintenance, Upcoming Schedule, Dredging Equipment Capital Investment and GIS.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:08
    Photo ID: 7603393
    VIRIN: 201101-A-ZS026-1022
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Galveston District Dredging Meeting, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dredging
    Meeting
    Andrew Cook

