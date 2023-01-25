Air Force, Army, Family, memorialize hero CMSgt Paul Kerchum

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard fold the American flag during Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Paul Kerchum’s Interment Ceremony at the Southern Arizona Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023. Kerchum passed away Dec. 17, 2022, and was laid to rest with full military honors on, what would have been, his 103 birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

