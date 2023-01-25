A family member carries Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Paul Kerchum’s ashes into Kerchum’s funeral in Benson, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023. Kerchum passed away Dec. 17, 2022, and was laid to rest with full military honors on, what would have been, his 103 birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 12:51 Photo ID: 7603098 VIRIN: 230125-F-AL288-1054 Resolution: 3840x5376 Size: 827.74 KB Location: BENSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force, Army, Family, memorialize hero CMSgt Paul Kerchum [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.