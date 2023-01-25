Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Army, Family, memorialize hero CMSgt Paul Kerchum [Image 4 of 15]

    Air Force, Army, Family, memorialize hero CMSgt Paul Kerchum

    BENSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    A family member carries Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Paul Kerchum’s ashes into Kerchum’s funeral in Benson, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023. Kerchum passed away Dec. 17, 2022, and was laid to rest with full military honors on, what would have been, his 103 birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 12:51
    Photo ID: 7603098
    VIRIN: 230125-F-AL288-1054
    Location: BENSON, AZ, US 
    This work, Air Force, Army, Family, memorialize hero CMSgt Paul Kerchum [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    hero
    POW
    Air Force
    Bataan Death March
    31st Infantry

